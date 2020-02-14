Two Loudoun Men Charged in String of Sterling Burglaries 

Two suspects are incustody after a series of commercial burglaries in the Sterling area this week. They also have been connected to two other thefts that occurred earlier this year, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Mark C. Judy, II, 30, and Joseph T. Walthall, 33, both of Sterling, were charged in connection with burglaries at four locations between Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 at the Sterling Vapez on East Holly Avenue, the Sunoco station on Davis Drive, the Sunoco station on Church Road, and Honest Tom’s Auto Care on Shepard Drive. They also are suspected in thefts at the Prime Mart on West Church Road on Jan. 29 and Feb. 2.

Both men are charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, and five counts of conspiracy to commit a burglary. Walthall was also charged with simple assault for an incident unrelated to the burglaries. Judy and Walthall were held without bond at the Adult Detention Center.

“The arrests of these two men is a credit to the collaborative efforts between our patrol deputies and station detectives who shared vital information to solve these crimes and remove these serial burglars from our streets,” Sheriff Mike Chapman stated.