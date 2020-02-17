Arlane Ann Williams, 68, of Haymarket, departed this life on Sunday Feb. 9, 2020, at the Berkeley Center, Martinsburg, WV.

She leavesto cherish fond memories,her children, L. Dwayne Williams of Cumberland, MD, Garland A. Williams (Melanie) of Catharpin, VA and Natalie S. Williams of Martinsburg, WV; one brother, Thurman Corum of Alexandria, VA, Seven grandchildren, Angel, Michael, Luke, Marlena, Landry, Alayna and Aiden; former husband and devoted friend L. Acie Williams of Aldie, VA and a host of sisters in law, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Viewing and visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. until time of service at noon at the Oakrum Baptist Church, 16419 Thoroughfare Road in Haymarket.

Interment will be at theMt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery inAldie.

