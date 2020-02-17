C’est Bon Sells Dozens of Valentine’s Day Dinners-to-Go

For droves of Round Hill-area couples, Valentine’s Day dinner was a no-mess, no-hassle romantic evening in.

Savoir Fare catering company owner Joannie Wolford opened her C’est Bon dinners-to-go operation in the Old Furniture Factory last Friday and Saturday to sell three-course Valentine’s Day dinners-to-go. Customers selected one appetizer, entrée and dessert from a special menu that included selections like lobster chowder, braised beef short ribs and chocolate torte.

On Valentine’s Day alone, the business sold about 80 mealsin a three-hour span.

Beginning March 10, Wolford will open C’est Bon—French for “it’s good”—at its full capacity in the 400-square-foot frontend portion of the Furniture Factory. All food there will be prepared in Savoir Fare’s 2,500-square-foot kitchen across the street.