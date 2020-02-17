League of Women Voters Marks 100 Years of Suffrage

Loudoun’s League of Women Voters celebrated the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote over the weekend, while also celebrating the League’s own 100th anniversary.

Pat Wirth, of the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial, shared the personal stories and history behind the movement and honored its heroes dressed

as Susan B. Anthony. Anthony spent a lifetime opposed to slavery and fighting for women’s right to vote, including being arrested for attempting to vote and collaborating with Elizabeth Cady Stanton to see the 19Amendment introduced to Congress.

After decades of protests, agitation and struggle, Congress passed the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing women’s right to vote, on June 4, 1919, and it was ratified August 18, 1920.

The program was held at Cascades Library Saturday, Feb. 15.