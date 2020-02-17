Letter: Gina Wooden, Sterling

Editor: After reviewing the Lovettsville letter with Councilman Mike Dunlap and others, I do not find that a threshold has been met that requires a “rescind” vote of the Loudoun County Republican Committee’s endorsement for Mike.

The letter approved by the Town Council had faults, Mike tried to fix, but he was not able to do so—hence the abstain vote.

A non-binding letter that you abstain on is not a high crime or misdemeanor. It does not break with the Republican creed. No oath was discarded for financial benefit. No quid pro quo was sought. This vote was a difference of opinion.

Rabid gun nuts will say the sky is falling because of Mike’s vote but the letter was transmitted to the General Assembly in support our God-given rights. A rubber stamp he is not. He is willing to meet and explain his position. Despotism rails against thoughts.

Gina Wooden,Sterling