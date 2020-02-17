Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk to Appear at Belfort Furniture

Belfort Furniture will host a Conversation on Design forum with award-winning interior designer and member of the Fab Five from Netflix’s “Queer Eye” on Sunday, March 1.

In addition to the program and local meet-and-greet, Berk will be in town to launch his new collection, Bobby Berk for ART Furniture, at Belfort.

During the 2 p.m. program, Berk will discuss what inspired him to create the exclusive furniture line and how to express your personality through design.

“A well-designed space is a happy space. Each piece in my collection was designed to marry form and function, and your home should do the same,” Berk has said.

The collection reflects Berk’s evolution of design styles—featuring mid-century styling that is grounded by refined and timeless forms with sculptural elements that nod to Art Deco. The collection boasts graphite stained bar cabinets, dining tables that pair trendy terrazzo and timeless natural wood.

“We are thrilled to bring the Bobby Berk collection to our customers” said Belfort founder and CEO Mike Huber. “It’s fresh, modern and very versatile. Whether you add a signature piece or design an entire room around his collection, the collection is the definition of attainable luxury.”

“Bobby Berk creates pieces with the perfect mix of visual interest using materials that are both organic and stylish, sophisticated, yet sleek. The design styles offer different materials that resonate with today’s consumer, such as vegan leather, brass, and walnut woods,” Executive Vice President Matt Huber said.

During the March 1 event, customers will enjoy a Q&A, door prizes and refreshments. The event is open to all and will be held at Belfort Furniture’s Building 3, located at 22250 Shaw Road.

Learn more and RSVP online atbelfortfurniture.com/events.