Chick-fil-A Opens in Lansdowne Feb. 20

Local operator Braden Dollar will open Loudoun’s newest stand-alone Chick-fil-A restaurant on Feb. 20 at 19313 Front St. in the Lansdowne Town Center.

The restaurantis scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Thursday, following a grand opening celebration. Regular business hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

The store features double-ordering drive-through lanes designed to handle more than 200 cars per hour, along with a dining room that seats 114, an indoor children’s playground and free Wi-Fi.

Dollarwill oversee day-to-day activities of the business, employing approximately 80staff members. The Virginia native began working at Chick-fil-A while attending college in Clearwater, FL. During his final college semester, he served in a 15-week internship at the restaurant and developed his goal of becoming a franchise owner.

Dollar served as the grand opening supervisor for the Chantilly and Ashburn Chick-fil-A restaurants before he was selected as owner of the new Leesburg-area restaurant. The company receives nearly 60,000 applications a year for approximately 100 franchise opportunities.