Farming in Sterling Event Brings Out Living History

A presentation on the history of black farm families in Sterling showed that history is not so distant, as many members of those families attended and shared their own remembrances.

Donna Bohanon, chairwoman of the Black History Committee of the Friends of the Thomas Balch Library, and Lori Kimball, executive director of the Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum, joined Joan Martin Smith and Richard Nokes and his family, descendants of families who worked the land before it was known as CountrySide, Cascades, or Dulles Town Center.

And many people in the overflowing crowd were also from those families, and recalled growing up in the area as it changed.

“It really is wonderful to hear, especially when you think about these communities that we’re familiar with,” Bohanon said. “CountrySide, Cascades—to think that these were at one time rural farms.”

The event, on Saturday, Feb. 15, was so popular it packed the museum and had some people standing.

“We were scrambling around trying to pull chairs from anywhere and everywhere in that building to accommodate all the folks that were in there, and we ran out of space still, so that was kind of cool,” said Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling).

The presentation will be held again at the Rust Library in Leesburg Friday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.