Microsoft Files for Wetlands Permits for Leesburg Campus

As part of its plans to construct a data center campus on the Compass Creek property just south of Leesburg, Microsoft Corp. has filed for state and federal permits to address the loss of 3 acres of wetlands and 4,527 feet of stream.

The application seeks to address the impacts through the purchase of mitigation credits from an approved wetland/stream mitigation bank or through the contribution to an in-lieu fee fund through the Virginia Aquatic Resources Trust Fund. As part of the mandated review process, the Army Corps of Engineers is accepting public comments through March 9.

The project is bounded to the west by the Dulles Greenway, the south by Sycolin Creek, and the east by the Leesburg Executive Airport.

