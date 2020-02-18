Saines Pushes to Rename ‘Negro Hill’

Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) is pushing to rename a spot near Claude Moore Park long known as “Negro Hill,” to instead honor one of the area’s most prominent

black farm families.

The small rise, charted and named by the U.S. Geological Service, is just south of the Cascades Parkway interchange with Rt. 7. In some records, Saines said, it bears an even more unpleasant appellation—named for the racial slur against black people that begins with the same letter.

Instead, Saines said, it should be named after the Nokes Family, which farmed the land before it was developed.

“This was unbeknownst to us,” Saines said. “We had a gentleman who lives in Alexandria who works in Sterling. For some reason, I guess, he was using Google Maps or something, and he discovered it, and of course he took offense to that name.”

Saines said the man proposed renaming it Douglass Hill, after Frederick Douglass, who escaped slavery to become a national leader of the abolitionist movement before the Civil War, and for black people’s and women’s civil rights until his death.

Saines said that was “a good name to choose,” but suggested Nokes instead. That would also put it near Nokes Boulevard.

Supervisors are scheduled to vote on Saines’s proposal at their meeting tonight, Feb. 18.