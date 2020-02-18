Threads of Hope Thrift Boutique Opens

Mobile Hope has opened Threads of Hope, a boutique which accepts donations for gently used, quality clothes and then reinvests the funds to support youth in crisis.

Located at Mobile Hope Leesburg headquarters, Threads is open every weekday.

“Instead of our kids getting clothes out of a trash bag of donated items, we wanted to create a nice shopping experience for them, so we opened Threads of Hope,” CEO Donna Fortier said. “This has doubled as a training center for our crisis kids and others who need work experience and training. We recently decided to open it to our community so the proceeds can support our kids in need. For a very small donation, the community can take home great clothes and interact with our kids who may be running the store that day.”

Threads of Hope offers a variety of used and new clothing, shoes and accessories for infants, children, teens and adults, household items and books. it operates through a donation model, with most items having a suggested donation of $5 or less.

Registered Mobile Hope clients will still be able to “shop”for free. For clients with transportation barriers, clothing and other basic needs will continue to be distributed through Mobile Hope’s bus at any of itseight bus stop locations.

Mobile Hope is located at741 Miller Drive, Suite F in Leesburg. Threads of Hope is open 10 a.m. to 4 pm. Monday through Friday.

Learn more at mobilehopeloudoun.org.