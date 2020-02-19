9 Loudoun Wines Earn Gold in 2020 Governor’s Cup Judging

Eight Loudoun wineries were awarded gold medals during the 2020 Virginia Governor’s Cup compeition.

They were among 40 wineries across the commonwealth to meet the top scoring threshold after four weeks of judging by 19 experts who evaluated 530 entries in the 28th year of the program.

Breaux Vineyards took home two gold medals, for its 2015Nebbiolo and its 2016 Merlot.

Other gold medal Loudoun wines are 868 Estate Vineyards’ 2017 Vidal Blanc; Greenhill Vineyards’ 2016 Mythology; Lost Creek Winery’s 2017 Cabernet Franc; Sunset Hills Vineyard’s 2017 Mosaic; The Barns at Hamilton Station Vineyards’ 2017 Meritage; Winery 32’s 2016 Thoroughbred Blend; and Zephaniah Farm Vineyard’s 2017 Friendship.

Overall, 64 Virginia wines from 40 wineries achieved gold status.

Loudoun’s wineries scoring silver medals were: Bluemont Vineyard (2), Bozzo Family Vineyards, Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg (3), Casanel Vineyards & Winery (3), Creeks Edge Winery (3), Doukéie Winery (7), Fabbioli Cellars (2), Greenhill Winery and Vineyards (2), Hillsborough Vineyards (2), Lost Creek Winery (5), Maggie Malick Wine Caves (3), Willowcroft Farm Vineyards (4), Winery 32 (3), and Zephaniah Farm Vineyard (4).

The top Virginia wine and 11 others that will be included in the Governor’s Case will be announced at the invitation-only Virginia Governor’s Cup Celebration on Feb. 25.