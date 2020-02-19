Leesburg Budget Spotlight: Rec Revenues Continue to be Strong

Consumer taxes aren’t the only strength for the Town of Leesburg this budget cycle, with recreation fees now taking up a sizable chunk of the town’s revenues.

More than $5.2 million in recreation fees is forecast to come into the town’s bank rolls this coming fiscal year, making up 8 percent of the town’s annual General Fund revenues. That’s an almost $50,000 jump from the current fiscal year, which staff members acknowledged is in large part attributable to Ida Lee Park’s tennis center.

The town installed an indoor tennis bubble at the park in 2007 and, given its popularity, town budget staff members have proposed extending the tennis season for its outdoor courts to further strengthen revenues. Proposed in this year’s capital projects budget is a seasonal air structure for Ida Lee’s three outdoor courts—in other words, a temporary tennis bubble for the winter seasons that can be brought down when warmer weather returns. While the project will cost just under $1 million, $400,000 of that is offset by proffers from developers. And it’s a project that’s expected to become revenue neutral fairly quickly, with an additional $35,000 in annual revenues, by way of classes and court fees, once the structure is up.

Parks and Recreation Department Director Rich Williams said the tennis center revenue is projected to eclipse $1 million in the current fiscal year 2020, which would represent an almost 15 percent jump from five years ago. Elsewhere in Ida Lee, recreation center memberships also climbed in the past five fiscal years, with annual passes in particular bringing in a $100,000 increase since Fiscal Year 2016. Overall, recreation center admission and membership revenue is expected to top $1.7 million in the current fiscal year.

Williams attributes the revenue increases to the products the department puts on the field.

“The quality of the programs and facilities the town provides for its residents is one ofthe driving factors in the continued success of the Ida Lee Park Recreation Center and Tennis Center,” he said.

krodriguez@loudounnow.com

Every week leading up to budget adoption, Loudoun Now will take a look at an area that shapes the Town of Leesburg’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget. For more information on the budget, go to Leesburgva.gov/budget.