Foxcroft School Hosts Galaxy Trek STEM Challenge

Foxcroft School will host 40 teams of girls on Saturday as they compete in the 2020 Galaxy Trek STEM Challenge.

Designed for middle and high school students, the competition will see girls from Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC, participate in challenges revolving around space exploration, using their knowledge of science, technology, engineering, and math to restore failing systems onboard a space station and preserve the astronauts’ scientific endeavors.

“Inspired by the scientists living and working aboard the International Space Station and knowing NASA’s Artemis mission is set to send the first woman to the moon in 2024, our STEM Department decided this year’s event would take place on a similar type of station in an unnamed galaxy, sometime in the future,” said Director of STEM Education Kristine Varney. “What might happen if something were to malfunction onboard? These girls are the future scientists and engineers we want figuring it out!”

Working in teams of three or four, the girls will rotate through challenges in biology, chemistry, physics, coding, and engineering. A winner will be declared for each challenge, as well as an overall winning team. In addition, students can answer trivia questions about space and space travel to earn raffle tickets and compete for prizes ranging from gift cards to tech devices. The event is sponsored by Leesburg-based Stryker Corporation and engineers from the medical technology company will host one of the challenges.