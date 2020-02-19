H. Powers Thomas, 1941-2020

H. Powers Thomas, formerly president of AHT Insurance Company in Leesburg, died Saturday, Feb. 15, after a long illness.

Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. there will be a visitation at Hall’s Funeral Home in Purcellville, followed by a Celebration of Life at noon. A reception at Loudoun Golf & Country Club will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of H. Powers Thomas to the United Way of the National Capital Area. They should be designated to Loudoun County Impact Fund #9005, and sent to 1577 Spring Hill Road, #420, Vienna, VA 22182.