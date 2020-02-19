Leesburg’s Dixie and Dad Take Star Turn on ‘Today’ Show

Two familiar Leesburg faces graced the airwaves Wednesday morning, as 10-year-old pug Dixie and her dad Rusty Foster competed in NBC’s Today Show’s Best in Show contest.

Dixie did not win the big prize—an all-expenses paid trip to the Beverly Hills Dog Show—but in Foster’s eyes, she is still the top dog. The experience itself was both surreal and exhausting he said, with Dixie particularly gassed after her early-morning television appearance.

Foster credits his mom, Patricia, with giving him the gentle nudge to enter Dixie into the contest last month. He filled out the entry form and submitted pictures at the 11th hour, and thought nothing would come of it. Two weeks later, he got an email from the Today Show producers that Dixie had made it into the semifinals and set up a time for a phone interview later that week. Following the 20-minute phone interview, he was asked to submit more pictures and videos. And not long after that, Foster received word that Dixie was chosen to be in the top six for the contest, and they would be coming to New York City for the competition in an all-expenses paid trip.

Dad and dog made the trip by train out of Union Station in Washington, DC, on Tuesday morning. The trip was not the easiest for Dixie, who had to stay confined to her travel bag for the entirety of the three-and-a-half-hour trip.

“The conductor made it her personal mission that we were abiding by the rules,” Foster said.

But once in the Big Apple, they were picked up in a Town Car and whisked off to their Midtown hotel, before taking a walk through Times Square.

“She was taking it all in,” Foster said of his canine companion in the bright lights of Broadway.

The two were up early this morning to be in NBC Studios by 7 a.m., where they filmed several promos leading up to the contest segment. By the time the broadcast was winding down, Foster could tell Dixie was losing steam, not quite used to the hustle and bustle of live television. She started to prefer the seated position, but managed to walk the runway with pizzazz when it was her turn in the spotlight. She was dapperly dressed in a colorful tutu and pearls for the competition.

The show judged contestants on three main criteria in its first-ever dog contest: how good of a companion they were; their “awwwwwdorable” factor; and their special tricks or skills. A video during the segment showed Dixie and Foster’s penchant for snazzy matching outfits and equally adorable photos, particularly their annual holiday cards, and also the pug’s propensity for ogling pizza boxes.

Although she was not the grand prize winner—that honor went to 3.5-pound Yorkshire Terrier Vinny— her proud dad said they still feel like winners.

“I feel like we won,” Foster said. “[We got] to go to the Today Show and Dixie got to tell her story.”

They will leave the city this afternoon to head back home to Leesburg, where Dixie looks to take in a few good naps tomorrow. Whether she uses her star status to hire her dad as publicist— Foster owns PR firm Bow Tie Strategies —is still undecided.

“I’d probably have to do it pro bono,” Foster said with a laugh.

