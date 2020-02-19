Loudoun Board to Vote on Restoring TJHS Bus Service

After reversing plans to reduce the number of students who can attend the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County, the Loudoun County School Board is expected next week to restore bus service for those students.

As one of its first actions after taking office, the board voted in January toreverse the prior board’s decision to cap enrollment for next year’s attendees to 50, down from the traditional practice of sending around 100 students to the magnet school.

At that time, board members also made it clear they intended to reinstate bus service and Superintendent Eric Williams included that $540,000 cost in his budget.

The board’sCurriculum and Instruction Committee has completed a review of the TJHS eligibility policy and added the bus service provision in an update planned for adoption Feb. 25.

A majority on the previous School Board advocated scaling back Loudoun’s participation in Thomas Jefferson High School to instead put more resources into the Academies of Loudoun. New School Board members said they don’t want to reduce students’ opportunities to attend one of the nation’s top-ranked schools.