Sterling Fencer Headed to World Championship

Rising international star Michaela Joyce will represent the U.S. at the World Fencing Championships in Salt Lake City, UT in April.

According to Cardinal Fencing Academy where she trains, Joyce, 15 of Sterling, has in fact earned two spots on the U.S. team, on both

the on both the Junior (Under 20) and Cadet (Under 17) USA Women’s Epee teams. She will compete amongst the best fencers from around the world.

She will also be joined by two other Virginia fencers, a “Virginia Triple Threat” including Hadly Husisian, 16, of Fairfax, and Faith Parks, 15, of Annandale. Together with Yasmine Khamis, 14 of Dallas, TX, they already have a gold medal representing the U.S. at the 2020 Grenoble World Cup.

Joyce trains at Cardinal Fencing Academy in Sterling and has been competing with an epee for four years. She attends The Madeira School, all-girls college preparatory boarding and day school in McLean, and this year is a recipient of a National Fencing Foundation Scholarship. She is also a current Olympic hopeful, and preparing to try out for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics. She also mentors younger kids both on and off the fencing strip.