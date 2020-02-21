Ashburn Day Care Worker Charged After Allegedly Duct-Taping Child

A former child care center worker has been charged with assaulting a child who was in her care at the Open Arms Child Development Center in Ashburn, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Cinthia J. Escobar Gomez, 25, of Sterling, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with assault and battery.

On Jan 23, while working in the center, located in the 43100 block of Waxpool Road, she allegedly restrained the legs of a child with duct tape. The child was not physically injured during the incident, according to the report.

She was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation was conducted by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Loudoun County Department of Family Services.