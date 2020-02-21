Community Leader Award Winners Select Grant Recipients

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties issued grants totaling $5,000 to five organizations at the recommendation of the recent winners of the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce Community Leadership Awards.

The award winners are asked to select a nonprofit organization to receive a $1,000 grant, provided by the Community Foundation.

This year’s grants were awarded to:

• the Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, selected by Jimmy Olevson, winner of the Executive Leader category;

• Loudoun Hunger Relief, selected by Jennifer Montgomery, winner of the Nonprofit Executive category;

• Ryan Bartel Foundation, selected by Katie Barchas Wilson, winner of the Young Professional category;

• Touching Heart, selected by the Zone, winner of the Small Organization category; and

• Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter, selected by Falcon Heating and Air Conditioning, winner of the Large Organization category.

“Loudoun County is a strong and prosperous community because so many businesses and community leaders have given so generously of their energy, expertise and resources to serve the needs of our neighbors, friends and coworkers,” said Loudoun Chamber President & CEO Tony Howard. “The Loudoun Chamber is proud to be in a position to honor these great community leaders for the hard work and valuable contributions they have made to everyone who calls Loudoun County home.”