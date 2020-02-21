Profiles of Loudoun: The Insurmountable Trap of No Transportation in Loudoun County

The wide-open spaces and rural landscapes of Loudoun County are some of the area’s most attractive features. But for many of those without reliable access to transportation, those large distances between home and work can feel like a cage. When you cannot transport yourself or your loved ones to job interviews, doctor’s appointments, fresh food, or the emergency care you need without massive expenditures of time and money, the impact is immense and often deadly

Due to the large size and relatively low density of our county, our neighbors in Loudoun are faced with the problem of having virtually no choice in the matter: you absolutely need a car to function in society. Cars are expensive, and cheaper or older ones are prone to failure. This is on top of the damage they cause to our environment, both through emissions and through deep reliance on oil and gas. Our infrastructure absolutely dictates a reliance on cars. Much of what little public transportation is available to our citizens is poorly utilized, dangerously outdated, and geographically inefficient.

A Loudoun family of four on an ALICE Survival Budget spends approximately 8 percent of their monthly income on transportation. Only 3.6 percent of Loudoun’s workforce commutes using public transportation. Of those residents who use public transportation, those with disabilities face further obstacles as a stunning 83 percent of Loudoun bus stops were not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Additional studies and analysis of Loudoun’s public transportation system are required to identify opportunities to connect affordable housing with employment hubs and supporting services for vulnerable populations.

This eye-opening statistic is only one of many highlighted data points in the Profiles of Loudoun report.