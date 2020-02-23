Families Displaced After Vehicle Strikes Purcellville Apartments

The Purcellville Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning crash that displaced two families from their homes.

According to the report, the crash happened just before 4 a.m. Feb. 22 when the driver of a vehicle lost control and stuck a lower level apartment on 16thStreet and caused a fire. Occupants of the building were safely evacuated by the Purcellville Police officers and Fire and Rescue personnel.

Two families were displaced and were being assisted by the American Red Cross in finding temporary housing.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.