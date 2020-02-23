Letter: Mehr un Nisa Akbar, Aldie

Editor: A white has no superiority over a black, nor does a black have any superiority over a white, except by piety and good action,” said Prophet Muhammad in his last sermon.

Fourteen hundred years ago, he made it clear that mere race or skin color does not make one person better than the other. It’s only piety and good works that can make one excel over another. This is a lesson white nationalists and supremacists still haven’t learned. By making innocent lives victims to their heinous crimes, they are not making themselves superior in any way, nor are they doing mankind any favors, in fact quite the opposite.

While the German government has declared Wednesday’s attacks as terrorism and officials are using social media to condemn them, it is not enough.

Civil rights activist, Malcolm X, explained that progress is not sticking a knife in your back nine inches and then pulling it out six inches, in fact progress is not pulling it all the way out either. Progress is when you begin to heal the wound it created but some people won’t even admit that the knife is even there!

The terrorist’s social media was screaming it loud and clear that this person does not have a healthy, positive outlook on life and can be a threat to mankind. Such posts and profiles are terrorism waiting to happen and should not be ignored. All around the world, whether Germany or in the U.S., we are in a similar plight. More steps need to be taken rather than just condemning attacks and sending thoughts and prayers, after the fact. I urge you all to wake up, voice your concerns and make choices that will be in the best interest of our future generations.

Mehr un Nisa Akbar, Aldie