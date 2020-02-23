Sanders Plans Lansdowne Campaign Rally

Sen. Bernie Sanders will become the first 2020 presidential candidate to make a campaign stop in Loudoun, with a rally planned Saturday in Lansdowne just three days before Virginia’s Democratic Presidential Primary.

The event will be held at West Belmont Place at The National Conference Center. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. with the program scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Entrance will be provided on a first come, first served basis. While tickets are not required, organizers encourage those interested to register in advance.

Four years ago, Loudoun primary voters backed Hillary Clinton over Sanders, by a vote of 21,180 to 14,730. That three-way race also included Martin O’Malley.

This year, we enters Super Tuesday as the party’s front-running candidate.

On March 3, primary voters will have 14 candidates to choose from. On the ballot are Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Deval Patrick, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer and Michael R. Bloomberg.

On Super Tuesday, with primaries in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Democrats Abroad, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia, 1,344 of the Democratic Convention’s 3,979 committed delegates will be elected.