2 Leesburg Residents Charged with Drug Distribution

After a months-long investigation, two Leesburg residents have been charged with the distribution of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana.

Marcus L. Williams, 39, and Valkyrie Arradondo, 44, were arrested as part of an investigation conducted by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Enforcement Unit.The arrests stem from information developed by detectives involving the suspects transporting narcotics from Washington, DC, and distributing the drugs in Loudoun.

On Jan. 15, detectives conducted a traffic stop and a subsequent search warrant was executed at a home on Hancock Place in Leesburg. Cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana and a firearm were recovered as part of the search.

Williams was charged with two counts of distribution of a Schedule I/II narcotic on Jan. 15. Last week he was charged additionally with three counts of possession with Intent to distribute a Schedule I/II narcotic, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, transporting a controlled substance into the commonwealth, possession of a firearm while in possession of certain substances, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Marcus L. Williams

Valkyrie Arradondo

Arradondo was charged last week with distribution of a Schedule I/II narcotic, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II narcotic, possession of a firearm while in possession of certain substances, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

They were held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.