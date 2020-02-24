Ashburn’s Venkat Tapped for Disney Dreamers Academy

Esha Venkat, a 14-year-old Broad Run High School student, will be heading to Disney World next month to participate in the inaugural Disney Dreamers Academy.

She is one of 100 students nationwide selected through an essay contest. The March 12-15 program offers educational sessions, nationally known guest speakers, and hands-on learning programs designed to encourage participants to “Dream BIG and Discover the Possibilities.” Steve Harvey and ESSENCE Magazine are partners in the mentorship program.

Venkat is co-founder of NEST4US, a student-led nonprofit with a mission to provide volunteer solutions to make the world better through kindness. She has logged more than 600 hours community service hours and earned a long list of awards, including the 2020 Loudoun school’s Make a Difference Award and the 2019 Governor’s Youth Volunteer of the Year. She aspires to become a neurosurgeon.