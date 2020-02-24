County Report: Loudoun No Longer Using Neonicotinoids

As of this year, the county’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Service no longer uses pesticides containing neonicotinoids, substances that raised concerns in Loudoun last year over their

ecological impacts.

The substances, similar to nicotine, have been linked to declining bee populations.

According to a report requested by Chairwoman Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), as recently as last year, the county’s parks department was using a neonicotinoid to control grubs growing in athletic fields, but this year has already decided to replace it.

However, the county continues to use glyphosates, a type of herbicide with less-clear ties to human health problems, to control weeds.

The conversation among elected leaders in Loudoun around glyphosate—an herbicide marketed in the U.S. since 1974 as RoundUp—began last summer in Leesburg.

Chemical and agricultural technology giant Bayer-Monsanto, the company that makes RoundUp, has faced numerous high-profile lawsuits over the impact and scrutiny of the product’s potential health impacts, including possibly causing cancer.

Under public pressure, the Leesburg Town Council voted to stop using glyphosate along the town’s waterways, and hired goats to control growth along the Town Branch.

Two of those goats died for reasons that have never been fully explained. They are presumed to have died from snake bites or being individual fed something dangerous to them.

The debate over the chemical then moved to the county Board of Supervisors.

Studies over time have conflicted over whether the chemical is dangerous in its normal use. Parks department director Steve Torpy said the county has so far been unable to find an alternative that works as well, doesn’t cost more, or doesn’t have other harmful effects when used.

Torpy said the county also requires the employees applying those products to have gone through appropriate training, including how, when, and when not to apply them. He said that is in large part to prevent “drift”—the unintentional application of those products onto other species or areas.

“The targeted application is not the issue, it’s when it drifts onto things that are not being targeted is when you run into a lot of the problems,” Torpy said. “So I can tell you that with our staff and with our contractors, only using those folks that are certified applicators that have gone through that rigorous training helps to ensure that where we are targeting this to be applied to, that’s the only place that gets hit.”

Randall said she may have a followup to the report later.

