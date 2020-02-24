DNA Links Sterling Man to Sexual Assault of Teen

Loudoun County detectives on Friday arrested a 30-year-old Sterling man after DNA evidence linked him to the sexual assault of a juvenile last September.

According to the Sheriff’s Office report, Fran S. Rossel Aramayo encountered the victim in the area of West Laurel Avenue in Sterling on Sept. 30, 2019 and offered the teenage victim a ride to school. She was familiar with the suspect and accepted the ride because of the rainy weather. As the suspect drove her to school, he allegedly propositioned the victim, groped her, and sexually assaulted her.

Following the incident, the teen was dropped off at school and reported the attack to the Sheriff’s Office later that day.

Fran S. Rossel Aramayo

Through the course of the investigation the suspect was located, and evidence was collected to include DNA as part of a search warrant. DNA evidence returned from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science lab connected the suspect to the sexual assault.

Rossel Aramayo was arrested Friday night and charged with object sexual penetration and sexual battery. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.