Loudoun Businesses Recognized for Inclusion, Equity

The Loudoun County Disability Services Board last week presented its 2020 FAIME—Full Accessibility and Inclusion: Moving toward Equity—Awards to four organizations.

The award recognizes Loudoun County businesses that demonstrate a commitment to hiring people with disabilities and providing them with opportunities to develop their skills and careers, and for offering a welcoming work environment for people withdisabilities.

This year’s honorees were Salamander Resort & Spa, The National Conference Center, the Leesburg-based digital strategy and marketing firm Echo Origin, and CMX Cinemas Village 14 in Leesburg. 

The Disability Services Board is an at-large advisory body appointed by the Board of Supervisors to identify and advise county leaders on issues of importance to people with disabilities, their families, and caregivers to help make Loudoun County an accessible and inclusive community. 

The Leesburg-based digital strategy and marketing firm Echo Origin was presnented a 2020 FAIME Award by the Loudoun County Disability Services Board
The National Conference Center was presnented a 2020 FAIME Award by the Loudoun County Disability Services Board
The Salamander Resort & Spa was presnented a 2020 FAIME Award by the Loudoun County Disability Services Board
CMX Cinemas Village 14 in Leesburg was presnented a 2020 FAIME Award by the Loudoun County Disability Services Board
County Chairwoman Phyllis Randall and Supervisors Koran Saines and Mike Turner pose with members of the n County Disability Services Board during the 2020 FAIME Awards presentation.
