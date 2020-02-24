Loudoun Laurels Foundation Seeks Nominations for 2020 Community Service Honorees

The Loudoun Laurels Foundation is seeking nominations from the greater Loudoun community for its 2020 laureates. This year’s laureates will be honored at the Foundation’s annual gala to be held Friday, Sept. 25, at Lansdowne Resort.

The Foundation’s mission is to honor exceptional community service for the benefit of Loudoun County residents and to develop future civic leaders through scholarships and mentorships. Each year the Loudoun Laurels Foundation honors at least two community leaders with the Loudoun Laureate award. Nominations for this year’s Loudoun Laureates will close on March 15.

Previous honorees include Joseph T. Boling, Kristina Bouweiri, Childs Frick Burden, Stanley Caulkins, Di Cook, Dr. John H. Cook, III, Betsy Davis, Fred Drummond, William H. Harrison, G. Kimball Hart, Dr. Edgar B. Hatrick, III, Thomas D. Horn, J. Hamilton Lambert, Joe T. May, Margaret Morton, James P. Roberts, Karen Hatcher Russell, Karen and Fred Schaufeld, Eugene M. Scheel, Judy and Lang Washburn, Robert E. Sevila, Al P. Van Huyck, Su Webb, Cate Magennis Wyatt and Paul Ziluca.

In addition to honoring members of the community for their leadership, service and philanthropy, the Foundation’s Stewardship Trust awards four-year scholarships to at least two Loudoun County Public School students each year. Typically, these students are first generation college attendees whose potential for success has been demonstrated by hard work and personal sacrifice. Since 2013 the Loudoun Laurels Foundation has awarded $800,000 in scholarships to 20 Loudoun Laurels Scholars. Each $40,000 scholarship is distributed to the Virginia college or university chosen by the student in annual $10,000 increments for the four-year term of his or her college career. In 2019, four donors contributed $550,000 to fund the Loudoun Laurels Stewardship Trust endowment.

For more information on gala sponsorships and invitations, prior Laureates, the Loudoun Laurels Stewardship Trust and the Loudoun Laurels Scholars, go to loudounlaurels.org,facebook.com/LoudounLaurels, or email info@loudounlaurels.org.