Leesburg Mayor Endorses Bloomberg Ahead of Super Tuesday Voting

Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk on Monday announced her endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg. Virginia Democrats will cast their primary votes March 3.

“As a special education teacher for 34 years, I know how essential it is for parents and special needs students to have an ally in the White House. We need someone who will fight for the disabled community and the associated health care costs, fight the devastating effects that climate change has on our children’s future, invest in education, and keep our kids safe by standing up for gun safety,” Burk stated in the announcement.“Mike has a long history of fighting these fights and, as Mayor of New York City, he was a leader in improving education. He has pledged as president to guarantee access to full day preschool, make childcare more affordable and provide at-home health care support for working families. I know Mike will fight for a better future for our children and for all Americans.”

Her endorsement follows a roundtable meeting in Leesburg last month when Burk and other town leaders met with former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, who is the national political chairman of Bloomberg’s campaign.

Burk has served as an elected representative in Loudoun County for 16 years—on the Board of Supervisors, Leesburg Town Council and two terms as mayor. She is the type of local leader targeted in Bloomberg’s campaign strategy that seeks to build connections with local leaders while also flooding markets with promo ads. In his meeting with Burk last month, Nutter stressed that Bloomberg understands the challenges facing local governments.

Leesburg Councilman Ron Campbell, who did not participate in that meeting, also has endorsed Bloomberg.

Bloomberg, who entered the race in December, has not participated in the party’s first four primary and caucus contests. Super Tuesday, with voting inAlabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Democrats Abroad, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia, will be his first appearance on the ballot. Next week’s voting will determine 1,344 of the nominating convention’s 3,979 committed delegates.

Heading into today’s voting in the South Carolina primary, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is leading the field. He plans a campaign rally Saturday afternoon at the National Conference Center in Lansdowne. Yesterday, Del. David Reid (D-32), of Ashburn, announced he was endorsing Sanders in the race.