Loudoun Supervisors Open Budget Talks with Public Hearings

Loudoun County supervisors last night received a detailed briefing on the School Board’s $1.38 billion Fiscal Year 2021 school budget request. Today, they will hear from the public about County Administrator Tim Hemstreet’s overall $3 billion spending plan.

The board has scheduled three public hearings to take input on the budget, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. today and starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Each session will be held in the board room at the County Government Center in Leesburg.

During a two-hour session with the School Board on Monday night, Superintendent Eric Williams walked supervisors through the adopted school budget, which largely aligns with the funding expectations laid out by county leaders earlier this year.

After the School Board voted to scale back Williams’ proposed package of raises by capping compensation increases for individual teachers at 6 percent, the adopted budget would require a $78.3 million increase in local tax funding—a 10.8 percent increase over the current fiscal year. County projections envision an increased allocation to schools of $82 million if supervisor hold the real estate tax rate at the current $1.045 level, or $75.8 million if supervisors reduce the rate by a penny as Hemstreet has proposed. Cutting the tax rate by 2 cents would leave a projected $8.8 million shortfall.

A key wrinkle in that relatively rosy scenario is the amount of money that will come from the state coffers. The adopted school budget is based on a $19 million increase in state funding, but administrators said Monday night the budget being developed in the General Assembly calls for only a $7 million increase. If that shortfall holds, it could increase the amount of local tax funding needed or force the School Board to make deeper cuts after already closing a projected $22 million funding gap.

Some supervisors noted they were surprised that School Board members cut so much—$26.7 million—from Williams’ proposed raised package. The reduction was proposed by School Board member Jeff Morse (Dulles), who raised concerns that, under the original plan, some teachers would see raises as high as 16 percent and some would net 25 percent raises over just two years.

“You would have not found a more shocked person than when the School Board cut $16 million from your own budget,” County Chairwoman Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) said. “Let’s just remember two [months] from now that the School Board cut $16 million from your budget before it even got to us.”

County Chairwoman Phyllis Randall ask a question during the Feb. 24 School Board/Board of Supervisors meeting on the FY 2021 budget.

Randall also was among the supervisors who said they wanted to ensure teachers were adequately compensated, including that career-long compensation paid to Loudoun’s teachers keeps pace with other area counties.

In addition to increased employee compensation, the budget creates 261.75 new full-time equivalent positions to handle enrollment growth and invests heavily in special education programs, with 48 new teachers and 28 teaching assistants to address that fast-growing segment of the pupil population. The budget also includes some popular revenue reductions, cutting lunch prices by 10 cents and athlete participation fees from $150 to $75 per child per sport. Several supervisors lamented the fact that campus parking fees were not lowered.

Employee pay raises also are a driving force in Hemstreet’s budget, with new pay scales and raises that take effect next month hitting the county government’s FY 2021 budget for $37.2 million.