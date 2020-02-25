Road Rage Incident Ends with Machete Assault Near Purcellville

A Purcellville-area man faces three criminal charges after he allegedly wielded a machete after being confronted by another driver at his Ashbury Church Road home Monday.

According to the report, deputies were called to the scene at 12:16 p.m. Feb. 24 by a driver who was involved in a road rage incident, followed the other driver home and parked at the end of his driveway to confront him.

The two men argued at a distance. Then the other driver, identified as Bradford C. Johnson, 43, retrieved a machete from his truck and walked down the driveway toward the complainant.

The man who initiated the confrontation then got back into his vehicle and attempted to leave. He told investigators that Johnson ran in front of his vehicle and was knocked to the ground. Johnson then struck the victim’s vehicle with the machete causing damage.

Johnson was charged with assault and battery, brandishing a machete, and destruction of property.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment and then released.