Road Rage Incident Ends with Machete Assault Near Purcellville
A Purcellville-area man faces three criminal charges after he allegedly wielded a machete after being confronted by another driver at his Ashbury Church Road home Monday.
According to the report, deputies were called to the scene at 12:16 p.m. Feb. 24 by a driver who was involved in a road rage incident, followed the other driver home and parked at the end of his driveway to confront him.
The two men argued at a distance. Then the other driver, identified as Bradford C. Johnson, 43, retrieved a machete from his truck and walked down the driveway toward the complainant.
The man who initiated the confrontation then got back into his vehicle and attempted to leave. He told investigators that Johnson ran in front of his vehicle and was knocked to the ground. Johnson then struck the victim’s vehicle with the machete causing damage.
Johnson was charged with assault and battery, brandishing a machete, and destruction of property.
He was transported to the hospital for treatment and then released.
3 thoughts on “Road Rage Incident Ends with Machete Assault Near Purcellville”
Couple of knuckleheads. Wish the article stated what caused the “road rage.” Never underestimate the ability of people to mess up and make problems that will follow them around for years, by doing stupid things in anger.
So some dude follows you to your house, and then parks at the end of your driveway.. yelling assumably a variety of threats and related comments.. So now you are at your house feeling threatened, and remove that you have a large blade nearby. The man keeps running his mouth and threatening you and your family (common sense assumably).. so you retrieve your weapon and walk down your driveway prepared to make a stand. The actual assailant.. now realizing that he is clearly barking up the wrong tree and smoked way too much dope that morning, finally realizes he is majorly F****** up. There is likely ZERO evidence that this occurred on the roadway, and in all likelihood actually occurred on the man’s driveway. That’s is the only part of where this may have been out of line.. legitimately. I didn’t hear both of their statements.. but i find it highly likely that it was in the man’s driveway.. thereby giving him every right to defend himself and his property. If there is no video evidence and each man has a different story.. then the man who was at his own home is clearly within his rights and this newspaper should be sued for defamation and perpetual reputational harm. On what planet do you think you are going to follow someone home and then confront them there.. and not expect to receive with this exact level of force? Get real people. Knuckleheads? Are you serious? Look how far away the minimum response time is from Hillboro. Wake up. You have every right to defend your home.. period.
Wait, what??? A man is accosted at his own home, is run over by a vehicle while attempting to defend himself and HE is the one charged??? Amazing justice!