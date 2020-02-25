Wegmans Customers Contribute $52K to Hunger Relief

Loudoun Hunger Relief announced this week that it received almost $52,000 from Wegmans’ 2019 Check Out Hunger program. Since 2005, Wegmans stores in Dulles and Leesburg have been collecting customer donations for LHR at check out, raising more than $600,000 to feed the people served by the nonprofit.

The Check Out Hunger program was launched by Wegmans in 1993, and has raised $42.1 million in hunger relief funds in the regions served by Wegmans since its inception. Wegmans also donates more than 18.6 million pounds of food in the regions it serves every year.

“The 2019 Wegmans Check Out Hunger program donation is a huge gift at a crucial time of year,” said LHR Executive Director Jennifer Montgomery. “These funds, collected by a caring corporate partner from our amazing community, will provide nourishing food for our neighbors in need. We are truly grateful to Wegmans for its corporate citizenship and true community partnership.”