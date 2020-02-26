Alice Virginia Thornton Lucas, 1936-2020

Alice Virginia Thornton Lucas, 83, born June 8th, 1936 to Charles Edgar Thornton, Sr., and Mozelle Bowles Thornton departed this earthly life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 peacefully at her home in Leesburg, VA.

Alice was baptized at an early age, along with her mother and brother Lester, at Sycolin Baptist Church in a little creek nearby. She attended Loudoun County Public Schools, worked various domestic jobs and later became a Certified Nursing Assistant. She liked to watch football – mainly rooting for the Washington Redskins; except when they played the Dallas Cowboys–then she would root against them since the Cowboys were her husband’s favorite team. She enjoyed playing bingo, listening to music, spending time with her family or just sitting outside soaking up the sunshine. In earlier years, she enjoyed dancing and often reminisced about the time she and her brother Boogie danced everyone off the floor one night at Douglas High School. She liked working in the garden, fishing, watching local family & friends’ baseball and softball teams play and in later years enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play various sports. She was her grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader. Alice was loved by all who knew her. She was a kind, fun-loving but stern person who was the matriarch and protector of the family. She wished that people would “just do what they’re supposed to do” and prayed for their best – especially for those she loved most. She led a simple life and was content with just relaxing, watching her stories during the day and her programs in the evening.

She will be remembered for many things and sayings – especially her calling everyone “child” – it didn’t matter how old you were, it was just part of her greeting, and easy-spoken ways. She will be missed enormously.

Alice leaves to cherish her memory: children, Stanley Newman, Charles Lucas, Jr., (wife Cher) and Pam Lucas-Corbett (husband Ivey); 12 grandchildren, Gary Trammel, Nakia Lincoln, LeToya Jones, Quincey Lucas, Drew Lucas, Darian Lucas, Melquan Harris, Tamara Lucas, Marquis Cox, Leilani Lucas, Xavier Corbett, Cameron Corbett, bonus granddaughters Samiyah Harris and Keeyona Gantt; 9 great-grandchildren Tyson, Carter, Sole`, Evie, William, Michael, Jordyn, Zoe, Adriyanna, and bonus great-grandson Lamarr. In addition, she is survived by her siblings, James Thornton, Sr. (wife Evelyn), Jeanette Menefee (husband Alfred), Samuel Thornton (wife Stella), William Thornton (wife Doris), Mozelle Payton (husband Stevenson), sister-in-law MaryAlice Thornton; two aunts Laura Bowles and Yvonne Neal, two uncles Sonny Bowles, and Leon Thornton and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Charles Lucas Sr., daughter Patricia “Teasie” Newman, grandson Michael Newman, siblings Lester Thornton, Sr., Chester Thornton, Sr., Charles Thornton, Jr., sister-in-laws Ruth Thornton, Margaret Richardson, Emma Cox, Mamie Ferrell, Leola Payne, Stella Lucas Reid, and brother-in-law Grafton Lucas.