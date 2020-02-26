Della Mae Myers, 1934-2020

Della Mae Myers, of Lovettsville, VA, died February 13, 2020.

Born on April 23, 1934, in Virginia, she was the daughter of Burr Samuel Simpson and J. Vada Pearson Simpson.

She was a homemaker most of her life and deeply enjoyed raising her kids on the farm, gardening, bird watching, and cooking meals to eat together.

She is survived by her loving husband, Billy Lee Myers; sons, Ronald Lee Myers and Kenneth Allen Myers; granddaughter, Lisa Marie Krause and her husband, as well as two great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her two brothers Burley Simpson and Russell Simpson.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Lovettsville.

Memorial donations may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, https://bzchurches.org , or Capital Care Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com