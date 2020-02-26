Dulles Passenger Traffic Climbed Last Year

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority reported last week that Reagan National and Dulles airports together served 48.8 million passengers during 2019, a 2.5 percent increase from 2018.

Increases in passenger traffic were driven bya surge in both international and domestic activity at Dulles and a steady rise at Reagan National, according to the report. Dulles saw more than 24.7 million passengers travel, with nearly two-thirds of those coming from domestic travel, which increased 2.6 percent from 2018.

United Airlines added nine new domestic routes and new international nonstop routes to Tel Aviv, Rome, Cairo, Lisbon and Sal, Cape Verde.Additionally, increased passenger counts with foreign carriers including Air France, Aer Lingus, Avianca, Icelandair, Qatar Airways, and Volaris helped grow international passenger traffic by 4.6 percent compared with 2018.

During 2020, Dulles is expected to get another boost with additional new airlines and routes set to launch, including Swiss Air International’s daily nonstop service to Zurich, beginning next month; Iberia’s four weekly nonstop flights to Madrid, Spain, beginning in May; and LOT Polish Airlines’ thrice-weekly nonstop service to Warsaw, beginning in June.