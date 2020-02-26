‘Level Up’ Your Business at the Loudoun Small Business Conference

Looking for a way to take your business or entrepreneurial pursuit to the next level? Mark your calendars for May 4, as Loudoun Economic Development and the Mason Enterprise Center Loudoun present the 2020 Loudoun Small Business Conference at the Dulles Airport Marriott.

The one-day conference will feature keynote speaker Tom Corley, an internationally-recognized authority on habits and wealth creation, which can be critical for funding a business. His presentation will cover success habits of revenue-generating entrepreneurs, pitfalls that lead to failure, and habit-change strategies.

Nationally renowned entrepreneurs Jason Levien, owner of professional soccer teams D.C. United and Loudoun United FC, and Master Chef Rich Rosendale, who opened Roots 657 restaurant and a culinary lab in Loudoun County, will also make mainstage addresses on the topics of building a winning team and ingredients for business success.

“Loudoun’s annual Small Business Conference is the region’s premier gathering for entrepreneurial resources and networking,” Loudoun’s Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer said. “With an impressive lineup of speakers discussing #LoudounPossible success, we expect this to be the best year yet.”

The schedule includes other high-value mainstage talks, rapid-fire success stories, expert panels, hands-on workshops, and a chance to engage with sponsors and resource partners.

“Education is a primary focus for us and we are proud to have grown the Loudoun Small Business Conference for the last three years,” Mason Enterprise Center Loudoun’s Regional Director Susan Henson said. “Entrepreneurs can expect to leave this conference with resources, inspiration, actionable strategies and techniques from content experts and their peers, which can help them reach the next level.”

Other topics scheduled for discussion include elevating your brand for a national or international audience; leveraging e-commerce for rapid retail growth; building value for a startup exit or acquisition; and preparing your business for an IT failure or cybersecurity threat.

The conference is designed to provide value to Loudoun companies with growth potential, but is open and relevant to the public and small business executives in any locality.

The gold-level sponsor for the conference is the Loudoun Economic Development Authority, which will close out the day’s programming by presenting four cash grants to Loudoun companies as part of the inauguralLoudoun Innovation Challenge. There will be one $75,000 winner and up to three $25,000 grants awarded in a public ceremony. The deadline to apply for these grants is March 31.

Early bird pricing for the Loudoun Small Business Conference will extend through March 16. Regular pricing will run through April 20, and late registration can be purchased until one week before the conference.

For more information and the most up-to-date schedule and roster of speakers, go toLoudounConference.com.