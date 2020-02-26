Park Service to Study Dodona Manor Designation

The National Park Service will study designating the George C. Marshall House in Leesburg, known as Dodona Manor, as an “affiliated area,” helping to protect the property.

In November 2019,Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-VA-10) and U.S. Sens. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) wrote a letterrequesting the Park Service evaluate the property for possible designation. The Park Service has agreed to conduct a reconnaissance survey.

“We are pleased that the National Park Service has agreed to our request to have the historic George C. Marshall House studied to become an affiliated area under the agency,” Loudoun’s federal delegation wrote in a joint statement. “The Marshall House offers a unique window into our history, having been an integral part of the Leesburg community for over two centuries, and today it offers important educational programs for visitors. This historic place deserves to be recognized and celebrated.”

The letter cited General George C. Marshall’s lifetime of public service, serving as Chief of Staff to the Army during America’s entry into World War II, as Secretary of State where he orchestrated the historic Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe following the war, and as Secretary of Defense after the onset of the Korean War.

“General George C. Marshall lived in Dodona Manor from 1943 until his death in 1959. While living at Dodona Manor he received world dignitaries including President Truman and Madam Chiang Kai-shek; served as the ‘organizer of victory’ during World War II and created the Marshall Plan resulting in his selection as the only career military officer to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 1953. This National Park Service designation will ensure the preservation of this important home for future generations,”stated Stephen Chapin Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors for The George C. Marshall International Center.

The Marshall House is currently registered as a National Historic Landmark by the Department of the Interior and has been designated by the Commonwealth of Virginia as a Virginia Landmark.