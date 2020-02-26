Thomas Calls for Better Protections for African-American Burial Grounds

Loudoun NAACP President Michelle Thomas has proposed giving burial grounds for black and African-American people similar protections to those in place for Native American burial grounds.

The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act requires organizations that get federal funding to return found Native American “cultural items”—such as artifacts and human remains—to descendants and affiliated tribes. It also applies to items found on federal lands. If remains are found, such as during a mining or construction project, on federal land or by an institution that receives federal funding, work must stop while notifying the federal government and returning the remains.

And while NAGPRA also faces criticism for its slow and cumbersome process, as well as from some archaeologists who say it’s getting in the way of scientific study, Thomas said it’s more protection than sometimes afforded burial sites for black people.

“It prevents developers from coming in and building over burial grounds and identified sites,” Thomas said. “With African-American sites, we don’t have that protection.”

She pointed to development at Compass Creek in Leesburg, where eight bodies were exhumed from a property that was once part of Cool Springs Farm near the historic black community of Sycolin.

Thomas said efforts in court to stop the developer, Peterson Companies, from exhuming the bodies were unsuccessful.

“We didn’t win in court, and we would never win in court, and let me tell you why: how in the heck do you prove descendancy to a person that doesn’t have a last name?” Thomas said. “When you look at the census records of people that were enslaved at Compass Creek or Cool Springs plantation, you see names like ‘8-year-old mulatto boy.’ How do you go to court and say, ‘this was my brother?’ You can’t.”

It was not Thomas’ first or last battle over historic burial grounds. She has also been involved in efforts to protect the Sycolin Community Cemetery, the Burial Ground for the Enslaved at Belmont, and other burial grounds.

Thomas said she raised the idea to U. S. Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-VA-10) last week during a tour of former plantation sites and burial grounds in Loudoun.

“I had not heard of anybody advocating for that before Pastor Thomas brought it up to us, and I know that she’s also spoken with my colleague Donald McEachin (D-VA-4) about it,” Wexton said. “We’re going to look into it to see if that’s something that’s feasible.”

“If they can do it for Native Americans, who are disenfranchised, then they can do it for African-Americans, but it’s going to take political will and consciousness,” Thomas said.