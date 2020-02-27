Addo Joins Eagle Financial Services Board

Eagle Financial Services, the holding company for Bank of Clarke County, has appointed Deborah Addo as a new director.

Addo ispresident of Inova Loudoun Hospital.Shepreviously served asCEO of Inova Mount Vernon Hospital for nearly three years.Before joining Inova in 2014,sheserved as the chief operating officer and senior vice president of Meritus Health inHagerstown,MD, andas vice president of patient care services at Washington County Health System.

Her areas of expertise include financial management, LEAN (understanding customer value and focusing key processes to continuously increase that value), organization re-engineering, strategic planning, physician engagement and population health.She earned her bachelor’s degree fromGeorgetown Universityand a master’s degree in public health fromWalden University. She also a licensed minister ordained through the Church of God.

“Deborah brings a skill set that will complement the other board members and broadens the conversation in a very positive way on what it takes to be a successful financial institution,” board Chairman Thomas Gilpin stated.