Democratic Presidential Candidate Gabbard Visits Loudoun

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI-2), one of 14 Democratic presidential candidates who will be on Loudoun’s primary ballot to go up against President Donald Trump in the November presidential election, visited Loudouners

this morning just five days ahead of Super Tuesday.

About 30 residents showed up for a town hall in Sterling’s Epicerie Plaza to hear straight from the Hawaiian Congresswoman why they should vote to put her name on this year’s presidential ballot and what she plans to offer the Northern Virginia area if elected President of the United States. Common among Gabbard’s responses to questions were references to her military experience, having been in the Army National Guard for the last 17 years and deployed to the Middle East twice in that time.

When asked what she has to offer Loudoun, Gabbard said she would use her “unique experience” to act as Commander in Chief and work across party lines to make progress.

Gabbard, the first female combat veteran to run for president, said Loudoun sticks out from other localities because its residents think for themselves and aren’t “locked into hard partisan tribes.” She said that gives her hope for America.

The Congresswoman said Americans are done dealing with a federal government geared toward the powerful elite. She said voters on Tuesday, and in November if she gets the Democratic nod, should “choose courageous leadership” and not the candidate who can make the “hardest slam” on the debate stage or put out the “craziest tweets.”

“There is so much at stake,” she said.

A U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI-2) supporter waits in line to get his photo with the hopeful Democratic candidate for President of the United States. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

About 30 area residents showed up in Sterling Thursday morning to hear from U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI-2) why they should vote for her as the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]