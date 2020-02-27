Gomez Wins JK Moving’s Driver of the Year Award

JK Moving Services has named Shannon Gomez as its Long Distance Driver of the Year. She received the award, which includes a $5,000 bonus, based on her safety record, outstanding customer service, and embodiment of JK’s core values, which include care and respect.

“Shannon takes great pride in her work and is constantly striving to improve. She brings quality and integrityto every job she performs and keeps her customers, crews and peers happy in the process,” said David Cox, executive vice president, Residential, JK. “She is a terrific employee, and we are excited to recognize her with this well-deserved accolade.”

Gomez started at JK in January 2019 and upgraded to a Class–A move manager in July. She logged 56,000 miles during the past year with no accidents, no DOT violations, and performed well with the company’s drivecam system. She also won accolades from clients.

The award was announced at JK’s annual two-day Long Distance Driver Conference.