Loudoun Literacy Recognizes Volunteers, Partners

The Loudoun Literacy Council recognized some of its long-serving volunteers and community partners during a Feb. 4 event at Fortessa Tableware Showroom in Ashburn.

The Loudoun Literacy Council began in 1980 as a small group of dedicated volunteers tasked by the Regional Refugee Resettlement Office to provide tutoring services to recent immigrants. Last year, 512 volunteers gave 5,137 service hours providing an array of services.

At the event, the nonprofit recognized staff members, board members, volunteers and community partners who make that work possible.

The council recognized a number of volunteers who have gone past above and beyond. Those include Eric Byrd, Jenny Cassidy, Shabnam Curtis, Megan Dieter, Lauren Gordon, Jackie Ly, Phil Marshall, Priscilla Martinez, Bridgett Passerelli, Minu Pillai, and Amy Theruviparampil.

The council also recognized the volunteers in the Sweet Dreams Program, who go to the Volunteers of America Homeless Shelter in Leesburg to spend an hour each week reading to the children there, as well as helping with homework or other supportive activities. Loudoun Literacy has operated the program for the past 15 years.

Those readers include LaVerne Byas-Smith, Betsy Gibson, Allison Hatton, Judy Jackson, Julie Pastor, and Huey-Tyng Reynolds.

The council also recognized volunteers in the Adult Literacy Program, who lead classes and tutor students. Those include Shereen Abideen, Megan Amraen, Rebecca Arliss, Rochelle Baloughs, Michol Beltran, Amishi Bhagat, Aditi Chandrashekar, Virginia Crowley, Karen Farzin, Jane Kelly, Thomas Knutson, Sangeeta Kumar, Gloria Martin, Jill Moore, Keith Morton, Andrea Motas, Jameela Nalukandy, Scott Olsen and his son Oliver, Pandora Passin, David Salter, Kathleen Salter, Kristin Sawyer, Kelly Smith-Moore, Kanta Solanki, Michael Stumpf, Debra Yoon, and Linda Zenker.

The council recognized corporate partners Makpar Corporation and The Myerson Law Group, P.C. Makpar provides volunteer help and IT support, while The Myerson Law Group provides legal counsel.

Partner organizations recognized provided avenues for the Literacy Council’s programs. Loudoun Literacy recognized the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce, Loudoun Resource Workforce Center, Loudoun County Public Schools’ Head Start and STEP Preschool programs, Sterling Elementary School, the Loudoun County Public Library, and the Sugarland Homeowners Association.

The council also recognized other groups which helped put books into hundreds of homes in Loudoun, either through financial or personal support for Family Literacy Night Book Parties, Baby Book Bundles, book drives or Bingo Nights at Loudoun’s homeless shelter.

Those included Sigma Mu Mu, Weichert Realty, the Junior Woman’s Club of Loudoun County, Bank of Clarke County’s One Loudoun location, and Shreyaa and Esha Venkat and their mom Anu Raghunathan with NEST4US.

“You are the backbone of all we do, and we are ever so grateful to you for your dedication, service, and friendship,” said Loudoun Literacy Council Executive Director Nikki Daruwala.

The event was sponsored by Sterling Restaurant Supply, which provided the Fortessa Tableware Showroom; Doug Fabbioli from Fabbioli Wine Cellars, who provided and poured wine; David Weinschel and Celebrations Catering, which prepared hors d’oeuvres; and Wegmans, which provided a cake.