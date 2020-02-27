The quote above by Virginia historian James Hershman, and the words that follow, is the prologue to the Loudoun County Heritage Commission’s new report on the history of the Loudoun County Courthouse and Courthouse grounds. The report’s 82 illustrated pages illuminate moments in our history from its earliest days under British rule through to the modern era with a special focus on the history of slavery and civil rights through stories and vignettes of specific residents and local events which mirror the history of race relations in Virginia and across our nation.