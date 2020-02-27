Salamander Resort Again Earns 5 Stars

For the second consecutive year, Salamander Resort & Spa has been awarded the prestigious Five-Star Rating by the Forbes Travel Guide.

Forbes Five-Star ratingsare based on professional, anonymous inspections. Only 268 properties worldwide achieved the Five-Star rating for 2020, with just 82 recognized in the United States. Last year, Salamander became the first destination resort in the Washington, DC region to achieve the designation.

“It is a continued honor for our resort to achieve this rating,” said Salamander founder and CEO Sheila Johnson. “Retaining a Five Star rating is as important as receiving the designation for the first time. The resort’s entire team of service professionals, led by General Manager Reggie Cooper, continue to exceed our guests’ expectations on a daily basis.”

Located on 340 acres in Middleburg, the resort includes 168 rooms,Harrimans Virginia Piedmont Grill, aCooking Studio and Culinary Garden, anoutdoor spa courtyard with an infinity pool, a tree-top zip line tour, and a 22-stall equestrian center with riding arena.