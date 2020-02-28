Demolition Begins for Courthouse Project

The first signs of demolition work to clear the way for the new courthouse complex in downtown Leesburg showed up in Leesburg Friday, with work beginning to knock over houses on Edwards Ferry Road.

The project involves renovating the current courthouse building and grounds, as well as building a new, 92,000-square-foot courthouse building at the current Church Street Parking Lot at the corner of Church Street and Edwards Ferry Road. Work is scheduled to wrap up in summer 2022.

For more information about the project, or to sign up to receive email and text updates, go to loudoun.gov/courts-expansion.