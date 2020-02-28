Police Chase Ends with Shooting in Sterling

The Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened last night along Rt. 28 in Sterling.

According to the report, the incident began at approximately 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 when a trooper initiated a traffic stop on I-66 at the Rt. 50 exit. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued to the Rt. 28/Sterling Boulevard interchange where the vehicle off the road and struck a sign. State police vehicles surrounded the vehicle and brought it to a stop. Troopers engaged with the driver and at least one shot was fired by State Police, according to a report.

The driver was flown to Reston Hospital Center for treatment of a gunshot wound that caused an injury described as serious but not life-threatening.

In accordance with department policy, the trooper involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation, fully re-opening to traffic at 3 a.m.