Suspect who was Shot by Police After Chase Released from Hospital, Charged

The Harrisonburg man who led State Police on a chase that ended with him being shot Thursday night has been charged with vehicle theft and four other crimes.

According to the report, the incident began at approximately 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27when a 2017 Ford Escape passed a Virginia State Police trooper in the eastbound lanes on Rt. 50 in Loudoun County. The trooper’s license plate reader alerted the trooper that the Ford had been reported stolen in Fairfax County. The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and sped away on Rt. 50 near Tall Cedars Parkway. During the pursuit, the driver reached speeds of up to 100 mph and rammed two state police vehicles that were attempting stop the vehicle. Troopers surrounded the vehicle and forced it to a stop on South Sterling Boulevard near Shaw Road. While taking the suspect into custody, the driver was shot at a trooper. He was transported to Reston Hospital Center for treatment.

Michael E. Bonner, 54, was released from Reston Hospital Center Friday afternoon and taken in state police custody. He has been charged with grand larceny of a vehicle, eluding police, hit and run, driving without a driver’s license and unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle, and was held at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office responded to the scene to investigate the officer-involved shooting, which remains under investigation. Once the investigation is completed, state police will turn the findings over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for review and adjudication.

In accordance with Department policy, the trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.