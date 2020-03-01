Letter: Rose Ellen Ray, Leesburg

Editor: John Beatty is my highly regarded school board member in the Catoctin District. His comments at a meeting were not “racially insensitive” in my opinion. However, a member of the LCPS Minority Student Achievement Advisory Committee felt they were racist.

Why can’t educated people disagree with each other without one demanding the resignation of the other? I have no doubt in my mind that John is not a racist and wants the best for all children in our schools. I feel John’s detractor overreacted to the detriment of the committee and comity.

Rose Ellen Ray, Leesburg